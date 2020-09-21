1/1
John P. Ambury Sr.
1925 - 2020
John P. Ambury, Sr.
September 22, 1925 - September 15, 2020
Waverly, NY
John Ambury Sr., 94, formerly of Newburgh, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Waverly, NY. The son of the late Frank and Anna Ambury, he was born in Beacon, NY on September 22, 1925. John served in the United States Navy before starting his career at IBM in Quality Control. Dad loved his family and dedicated his life to providing for them.
He is survived by his three sons, Mike Ambury of Wantagh, NY, Thomas Ambury of Waverly, NY, and John P. Ambury Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; his grandchildren, Michael Patrick Ambury, Alex Hutnik, Kyle Ambury, Ryan Ambury, Lauren Ambury, Johnathon Ambury; and great grandchildren, Callie, Addie and Ella Ambury. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Frances Ambury.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's memory to Smile Train at smiletrain.org or Maryknoll at Maryknoll.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
