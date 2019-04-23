|
|
John P. Brunet Sr.
February 27, 1929 - April 23, 2019
Town of Newburgh, New York
John P. Brunet, Sr., a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a long- time area resident, entered into rest on April 23, 2019. He was 90. The son of the late Harry and Catherine (O'Brien) Brunet, he was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was married to the late Hilda Brunet, who predeceased him in 2014.
John proudly served his country in the US Army from 1947-1950.
Survivors include his loving children, Patricia Buyl and husband Michael of Newburgh, John Brunet and wife Kenise of Wallkill, and Elizabeth Polemeni of Clintondale; grandchildren, Rebecca D'Addio, Michael Buyl, John Brunet, Samantha Burket and Steven Polemeni; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Emma Randolph and Devon Buyl; his siblings, Marie, Kathlyn (Honey) and Mickey Brunet; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019