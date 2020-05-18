John P. Bult
February 20, 1937 - May 16, 2020
Liberty, NY
John P. Bult of Liberty, NY a long time area resident, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home, with his family by his side. He was 83.
The son of the late Peter J. and Mary A. Aplin Bult, he was born February 20, 1937 in Webster, NY.
John was a graduate of Jeffersonville-Youngsville Central School District and proudly served our Country in the US Army from 1960 to 1962. He was an investigator for the New York State Police-Troop F with the BCI, and retired after 29 years. He was a member of the Sullivan County Shields; a member of the Sullivan County Senior's Softball League; a member and an organist for the Liberty Elks Lodge #1545; and a long time organist for the Claryville Reformed Church. He was a strong man with old fashioned values who had incredible pride in his family name. His love for God and his family was evident to all those who knew him. His hobbies included; playing golf with his family and friends, enthusiastically cheering on his NY Yankees and NY Giants, gardening, and appreciating nature.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Rev. Paul "Rodney" Bult and Terry Bult; one sister, Barbara Cairo; and two infant children, Kimberly T. Bult and John T. Bult.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley A. Bult; two sons, Jeffrey P. Bult Sr. (Heather) of Clifton Park, NY and Timothy J. Bult (Erin) of Milford, PA; three brothers, Gordon Bult (Lillian) of Concord, NH, Rev. Dr. David Bult of Mullins, SC and Rev. Dean Bult (Patricia) of Absecon, NJ; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Bult Jr., Brianna Bult, Luke Bult, Paityn Bult and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org) or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties (hospiceoforange.com).
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, 115 West St. at Buckley St., Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www. Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.