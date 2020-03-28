|
John P. Cantone
July 7, 1931 - March 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
John Cantone, 88, a retired Investigator for the NYS Attorney General's Office, entered into rest on March 27, 2020. The son of the late Philip and Rae (Cennamo) Cantone, he was born in Brooklyn, NY.
John received his Bachelors of Liberal Arts Degree with a Major in History from Brooklyn College, and served 2 years combat infantry in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, VFW Post # 15033, Life Member of Bethlehem Rod & Gun Club, and American Legion Post 1796 in New Windsor.
John was an avid fisherman and lifetime member at the Bethlehem Rod & Gun Club, a patriotic man who loved to spend time with his VFW and American legion clubs and affairs, and enjoyed playing 7 card stud poker at the various casinos, but most important to him was being a father and grandfather. "Papa John" as he was affectionally known by all his grandchildren, always made time for them and enjoyed this part of his life the most. We will always remember him for his love of family and friends, constant source of laughter, and never-ending stories of his life with his beloved wife JoAnn of 46 years. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his son, John J. Cantone and his wife Karen P. Cantone of Marlboro, NY; his brother Philip A. Cantone of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren: Isabella Cantone and Joseph Cantone of Marlboro, NY, Ryan Weale of Stanford, NY, Joseph Burakowski of Montgomery, NY, and Milo Weale of Stanford, NY. In addition to his parents John was predeceased by his beloved wife JoAnn, and two sons, Philip and Joseph Cantone.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020