Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for John Codichini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Codichini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John P. Codichini Obituary
John P. Codichini
June 28, 1978 - March 9, 2019
Matamoras, PA
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, John P. Codichini, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 40.
John was born on June 28, 1978 in Port Jervis, NY to Richard and Mary (Purcell) Codichini. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2001. John was a Lead Engineering Outage Specialist for Amtrack Railroad in Manhattan, NY and prior to this he was Supervisor of Train Operations for New Jersey Transit where he worked for 16 years. John also worked at Gino's, his family's restaurant until it closed in December 2011. On June 24, 2017 John married Brittany Martone.
John had a passion for serving his community and assisting others. He is the captain of the Westfall Fire Department and was a former Second Assistant Chief. John selflessly dedicated his life to the firehouse and to serving the community for over 25 years.
John is survived by his wife, Brittany; his son, Christopher Gino; his stepson, Jacob Brink; his parents, Richard and Mary Codichini of Matamoras; his sister, Amanda Meltzer and her husband, Steven of Stony Brook, Long Island; his paternal grandmother, Annette Codichini of Matamoras; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Debra Mills of Port Jervis; two sisters-in-law, Angela and Courtney Martone, both of Port Jervis; his brother-in-law, Robert Mills of Port Jervis; his grandmother-in-law, Linda Owen of Port Jervis; several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gino.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Firematic services will be held 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, March 13th in the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westfall Fire Dept., PO Box 154, Matamoras, PA 18336. John was passionate about the need for community volunteers in order to keep local Fire and EMS stations strong. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. For information, directions or to send a condolence note, please visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now