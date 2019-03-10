|
|
John P. Codichini
June 28, 1978 - March 9, 2019
Matamoras, PA
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, John P. Codichini, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 40.
John was born on June 28, 1978 in Port Jervis, NY to Richard and Mary (Purcell) Codichini. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2001. John was a Lead Engineering Outage Specialist for Amtrack Railroad in Manhattan, NY and prior to this he was Supervisor of Train Operations for New Jersey Transit where he worked for 16 years. John also worked at Gino's, his family's restaurant until it closed in December 2011. On June 24, 2017 John married Brittany Martone.
John had a passion for serving his community and assisting others. He is the captain of the Westfall Fire Department and was a former Second Assistant Chief. John selflessly dedicated his life to the firehouse and to serving the community for over 25 years.
John is survived by his wife, Brittany; his son, Christopher Gino; his stepson, Jacob Brink; his parents, Richard and Mary Codichini of Matamoras; his sister, Amanda Meltzer and her husband, Steven of Stony Brook, Long Island; his paternal grandmother, Annette Codichini of Matamoras; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Debra Mills of Port Jervis; two sisters-in-law, Angela and Courtney Martone, both of Port Jervis; his brother-in-law, Robert Mills of Port Jervis; his grandmother-in-law, Linda Owen of Port Jervis; several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gino.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Firematic services will be held 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, March 13th in the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westfall Fire Dept., PO Box 154, Matamoras, PA 18336. John was passionate about the need for community volunteers in order to keep local Fire and EMS stations strong. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. For information, directions or to send a condolence note, please visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019