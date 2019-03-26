|
John P. Fitzpatrick
February 18, 1951 - March 26, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
John P. Fitzpatrick of Pine Bush, NY, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was 68. The son of the late John D. and Anna Edna Whelan Fitzpatrick, he was born February 18, 1951 in Newburgh.
He served in the Army National Guard and worked as a diesel mechanic for Tilcon in Walden.
Survivors include his wife, Edith at home; daughters, Deborah Colalillo and Anthony, Kimberly Beyers and Michael; sons, Jason Fitzpatrick and Antoinette, Ryan Fitzpatrick; sisters, Marianne Witherwax, Patricia Marselle and Denis; 13 grandchildren, Sophie, Marielle, Emelie, Bradley, Bryan, Michaela, Brittany, Matthew, Jason, Jessie, Ryan, Aricin, Chloe; one great granddaughter, Kylie Fitzpatrick; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Our Lady of the Lake, 433 S Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Msgr. John Budwick will officiate.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Kettering Esophageal Cancer Research, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. www.giving.mskcc.org
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019