John P. Halayko
January 21, 1959 - February 3, 2020
Monroe, NY
John P. Halayko passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 61 years old.
Son of the late Paul and Eleanor Farrell Halayko, he was born January 21, 1959. John graduated from St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows, NY, and went on to become the Senior Director of Operations for Fidelity Investments in Jersey City, NJ. He was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and was also a former member of Knights of Columbus Hudson Council in Woodside, NY.
Survivors include his son, Sean Halayko and his wife, Pam of Middletown, NJ; his daughter, Kristen Falasca and her husband, Joseph of Highland Mills, NY; his siblings: Steven Halayko and his wife Peggy of Goshen, NY, Paul Halayko and his wife Freda of Sunnyside, NY, and Mary Ellen Benedetti and her husband, Charlie of Blooming Grove, NY; along with his granddaughter Madison, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday February 6 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to P.O. Box # 3049 Syracuse New York 13220
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020