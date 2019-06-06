|
|
John P. Hastings
November 16, 1922 - May 25, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Army Sergeant World War II
Unit F Company, 414th Infantry Regime
104th Infantry Division
John P. Hastings, an American war hero formerly of South Blooming Grove, entered into eternal rest peacefully at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, New York on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the young age of 96. He was surrounded by his family. The youngest of 14 children, John was born in West New York, New Jersey on November 16, 1922, to Joseph F. Hastings and Isabella Seaman. John proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1941 to 1945 during World War II. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to the late Maryann F. Hastings. John married his dear wife at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church in Hoboken, NJ on November 22, 1952 and they were happily married until her passing. There wasn't a day that went by where John didn't lovingly remember his daughter, Maryann, son, William and grandson, Scott M. Blessing, as they all predeceased him in life.
He was the dear father of Joseph (Jan), Kathleen Blessing (Nino), Joan Newman, Patricia, Margaret Porta, Cecelia Alsdorf (Wayne), Geraldine Pierri (Michael), George, Nance and daughter-in-law, Adele Hastings; loving grandfather, affectionately known as Papa Jack, of Sean (Elizabeth) and Ryan Blessing, Melinda (Grace) Pokela, Rhiannon Hastings, Tyler (Amanda) Newman, Christopher Porta, Michael (Chelsea) and Thomas Alsdorf, Brittney, Jordan (Zach) and Alec Pierri, Christina (Ryan) Kiplock, and John Peter Hastings; great-grandfather to Spencer, Hudson, and Kiera Blessing and Evan Pokela; and beloved godfather to Marie "Cookie" Burger and his adopted grandson, Jesse Lyons.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John was a true family man who lived for his children and his country. He was a great man filled with unconditional love, very well respected and a true gentleman. He touched the hearts of all he knew. To know him was to love him and to have had him as a father was a gift. John displayed courage, strength and kindness to everyone who crossed his path and his personality was larger than life. He loved sharing his war stories, both good and bad. A proud Catholic and Scotsman, he was an example to his children of a life well lived. He enjoyed fishing in Florida during his retirement years, drinking Maxwell House instant coffee and watching his beloved NY Giants and NY Mets, as well as professional golf and European soccer games, all on mute as the games were often too intense for him. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, John Denver and Glen Campbell, as well as classic rock legends The Eagles, Elton John and Rod Stewart. He also enjoyed all the classics on TCM, especially the Godfather.
The deceased attended Louisiana State University and received his BSBA Degree from Seton Hall University in 1951. He had been employed by several large corporations and retired from the Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, NJ as a salaried employee after 25 years of service. John had held several accounting positions of Fiduciary and Trust, requiring lifelong bonding.?
During WWII, John was a member of F Company, 414th Infantry Regiment, and 104th Infantry Division. He was the recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge, which at that time was only awarded to soldiers serving 30 days in combat on the front line. He also received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, as well as many other military awards and was a disabled Veteran due to combat injuries. He was a Life Member of VFW Post #8858 Monroe and served as Post Commander from 1975 to 1976. He aided in forming the Post Color Guard and participated in many parades in Orange and Rockland counties. The Life Membership was awarded to him for many years of Post duties. He was a Communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Washingtonville, NY and fondly recalled the old wooden chapel. Years later, he had the good fortune of meeting Father Maurer and they formed an instant friendship. Thank you to Father Maurer for visiting him in his final days at home, as well as providing his Last Rites and comfort while he prepared for his next journey.
A special thank you goes to the staff of The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh for their genuine care and support during our father's final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards his wonderful aides Lilly and Lenore for being very caring and understanding during this difficult time. Thank you to the Purple Heart Museum, Washingtonville VFW and Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties for coordinating the Honor Salute awarded to him on May 20th, 2019.
John loved the annual Washingtonville Memorial Day Parade and was selected as Grand Marshal. He was honored and humbled. He cherished those fond memories with the community at large. As a Scotsman, he gained excitability over the bagpiper's performance at the parade each and every year and he would stand saluting for the entire military march. An extra special thank you goes to the Orange County AOH Division 1 Pipes and Drums Band. He welcomed the parade every Memorial Day, continuously stating he was, "Hastings, a Scotsman!" Saluting you all during the military march was an annual event he looked forward to each year and it gave him great pride.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, New York 12550 with the hopes that they can continue to provide compassionate end of life care for other's loved ones in need during their final days.
His family will receive friends with a celebration of his life from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13th at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on John's holiday, Flag Day, Friday, June 14th at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Interment is to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 6 to June 9, 2019