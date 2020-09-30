1/1
John P. Martucci
1952 - 2020
March 15, 1952 - September 28, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
John P. Martucci, age 68 of Glen Spey, New York, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on March 15, 1952 in Queens, NY, the son of Antonio and Mary Caporusso Martucci. He married Michele Wilson Martucci, who survives at home.
John is also survived by his two daughters, Celeste Goodell of Highland Lake, NY, and Lia Dilles and her husband, Rik of Glen Spey; his two sons, Peter Martucci and his wife, Faith of Cragsmoor, NY, and AJ Martucci of Pine Bush, NY; his beloved seven grandchildren: Alixandra, John, Brae, Adin, Dominick, Adalyn and Sophia, and two nieces and several cousins. Along with his parents, John was pre-deceased by his brother, Tony Martucci.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m.,Saturday, October 10 at the family residence, 810 County Rte. 31 Glen Spey, NY 12737. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E.Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knights-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
family residence
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
