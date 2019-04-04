Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Resources
More Obituaries for John Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Patterson Obituary
John Patterson
June 23, 1957 - April 2, 2019
Middletown, NY
John Patterson, an 18 year area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 61 years of age.
The son of the late Matthew and Irene Mims Patterson, he was born on June 23, 1957 in Mahopac, NY.
John was a Security Health Treatment Aid at the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, NY, and was a member of NYSCOPBA.
Survivors include his children: Justin Patterson, Elena Patterson, Domynique Patterson and Jasmyn Patterson; his four grandchildren: Jalaun, Jaydis, Esalean and Ivelise; his sister, Edith Patterson; several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Anita and brother, Matthew.
Family and friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 7th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY; for directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now