John Patterson
June 23, 1957 - April 2, 2019
Middletown, NY
John Patterson, an 18 year area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 61 years of age.
The son of the late Matthew and Irene Mims Patterson, he was born on June 23, 1957 in Mahopac, NY.
John was a Security Health Treatment Aid at the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, NY, and was a member of NYSCOPBA.
Survivors include his children: Justin Patterson, Elena Patterson, Domynique Patterson and Jasmyn Patterson; his four grandchildren: Jalaun, Jaydis, Esalean and Ivelise; his sister, Edith Patterson; several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Anita and brother, Matthew.
Family and friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 7th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY; for directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019