|
|
John Paul Laskowsky, Jr.
December 1, 1940 - April 2, 2020
Modena, NY
John Paul Laskowsky, Jr., 79, of Modena, New York, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born December 1, 1940 in Glen Cove, NY, he was the son of the late Eleanor and John
Paul Laskowsky, Sr.
On August 24, 1996, he married Antoinette "Annette" Vertullo/Ruger at their home in Modena. They had over 23 happy years together before his passing.
John was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation as a Truck Driver in
Maybrook, NY, until his retirement in 2002. He was the former owner /operator of Laskowsky Trucking. John also worked for the Town of Plattekill as the Landfill Custodian and Dog Control Officer.
John was a quiet man who cast a big shadow. He never spoke much but always had a lot to say. He was a true cowboy. John, who always wore a cowboy hat, could be seen driving all over the Town of Plattekill in his yellow truck with his dog, Luke. He also loved hunting, fishing, boats, horses and the Ulster County Fair.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very active in Ulster County. John, a life member of the Plattekill Fire Dept. and was their Fire Police Captain for 22 years. John was currently active on the Board of Directors of the Ulster County Agricultural Society, and the Volunteer Fire Police Association, Ulster County. He was also a member of the Hudson Valley Draft Horse Association and the NYS Horse Council. John's latest passion was being a member of the New Paltz Elks Lodge #2568.
John was a former member of several Town of Plattekill committees including the Veteran's Committee, Plattekill Day Committee, Citizen of the Year Committee, Park Committee and the Building committee. John used to video tape Plattekill Town Board meetings so they could be seen on TV. He was also a former member of Pack 79 Cub Scouts/Troop 79 Boy Scouts, the Plattekill Democratic Committee and a member of the Polish Hall in Port Washington, NY.
John was a recipient of the 2017 Plattekill Citizen of the Year Award and the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen's Association 2008 Fire Police Officer of the Year.
Survivors include his wife, Annette; his children, Sandra Johnson and her husband, Michael of Modena, NY, Joy Silvestri of Georgia, Dawn Wager and her husband, Robert Sr. of Modena, NY, John Laskowsky III and his wife, Rhonda of Florida; his step children, George Ruger, of Modena, NY, James Ruger and his wife, Christine of Virginia and Robert Ruger and his wife, Mellisa of Clintondale, NY; his grandchildren: Ashley Nordahl and her husband, Kurtis of Modena,NY, Robert Wager Jr. of Modena, NY, Jessica Carney and her husband, Patrick of Middle Grove, NY, Corinn Bennett and her husband, Michael of Georgia, Mary Szymanski, Daniel Szymanski and his wife, Sarah , and Robert Szymanski all of Florida, Emma, Matthew, Isabelle and Anthony Ruger; his six great-grandchildren: Roxas and Azlyn Bennett, Zakary and Lukas Nordahl, Felix Carney and Riley Szymanski; and his brother, James Laskowsky of Florida.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by several aunts and uncles.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence, services will be private, with burial in Highland Cemetery in Highland, NY with Rev. Chaplain Robert Ruston officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in John's name be made to either the Plattekill Fire Department, 50 Firehouse Road, Plattekill, NY 12568 or the New Paltz Elks Lodge #2568, State Route 32 South, New Paltz, NY 12561 or the Ulster County Agricultural Society, 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY 12561.
Copeland- Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist John's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020