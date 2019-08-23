|
John Peter Angelo Jr.
May 2, 1933 - August 22, 2019
Newburgh, NY
John Peter Angelo Jr., age 86, entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019. He was a life-long resident of Newburgh, NY. John was the son of the late John Angelo Sr. and the late Mary Bedetti Angelo.
John was predeceased by his wife, Helen Marie Farina Angelo (married on January 25, 1958), and his brother, Anthony Angelo.
John is survived by his brother, Alexander Angelo; daughters, Phyllis Angelo, Diane Swantek (Christian), son Nicholas Angelo; grandchildren: Anthony Fabiano (Karina), Tina Carrasquillo (Carlos), Angela Morales (Jose), Michael Swantek, and 11 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by several cousins, nieces/great-nieces and nephews/great-nephews.
John graduated Newburgh Free Academy in 1951. After high school, he worked at Mike Vigh's Deli on Broadway. In 1952, he enlisted into the Air Force in which he served for four years as an Airman First Class. His service included being stationed at Chitose, Japan and Thule, Greenland. He also served as Head Cook in the Officer's Mess at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine. After serving in the Air Force, John worked at National Gypsum, Mt. St. Mary High School and the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. He retired from the North Plank Road Shop Rite after 29 years.
John was an avid gardener tending to both many plants and vegetables. His home-grown Italian Seasoning Blend, made only with Italian herbs he grew every year, was both famous and in high demand. John felt that maintaining one's property was an important responsibility. He could be seen daily by drivers on Broadway tending to his property. He took great pride in maintaining pristine grounds.
John battled many medical issues with strength and determination for many years. John's family would like to sincerely thank the following doctors for their kind, attentive, and loving care to John for so many years: Dr. M. Islam, Dr. H. Kaplan, Dr. S. Levin, Dr. S. Nasir, Dr. F. Paracha, Dr. P. Pomerantz, and Dr. J. Tighe. John's family would also like to thank Mr. M. Chauhan, and the entire staff of Newburgh Pharmacy, for their constant, outstanding assistance. The entire staff at 5 North at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital served as the last angels he would encounter before he left us. John's family is so very grateful for their singular, compassionate care.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY, 12550.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019