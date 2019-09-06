|
John Peter Finn
October 4, 1942 - September 2, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
John Peter Finn, a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, died on September 2, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center. He was 76.
The son of the late Gerald Finn and Mary Richmond, he was born on October 4, 1942 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. John graduated from Paramus High School, Class of 1960. He studied Economics at Montclair State University, receiving his B.A. and later his M.A. in Education. He began teaching in 1965 at Midland Park High School, Midland Park, NJ, before taking a position at Tappan Zee High School, Blauvelt, NY, in 1971, where he taught government, social studies, and Native American history until he retired in 2004. A popular teacher who often chose classes and extra programs with the most challenging students, he was known for wearing plaid shirts, never a tie, and his "Dutchmen" hat long into retirement and until his last day.
He and his loving wife of 54 years, Joan, settled in Greenwood Lake, NY, in 1967 and raised four sons. He ran for the Greenwood Lake School Board in 1980 seeking to address lack of special education services in the elementary school. He served continuously, winning re-election every three years until his passing. He helped steer Greenwood Lake schools through numerous challenges over the years. He was known for his humor, wit, and directness, and he emphasized loyalty and care for those less fortunate. He enjoyed the spending the summers in Roscoe, NY, near the Beaver Kill River.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his four sons of Greenwood Lake: John, Brian and his wife, Kim, Michael and his wife, Theresa, and Timothy of Vientiane, Laos. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Richmond of Toms River, NJ; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be held between 2 and 6 p.m. on Friday, September 13th at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to one of his life-long causes: The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900, https://donate.crazyhorsememorial.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Strong Basile Funeral Home 845-477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019