John Peter West Jr.
June 26, 1966 - November 18, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
John Peter West Jr., lovingly known as "Johnny", came into this world on Sunday, June 26, 1966 at 6:30 a.m. in Manchester, Jamaica. Born to John and Carmen West, John was the sixth of eleven children. He has been a loyal son, devoted husband, and loving father.
John was educated in Manchester, Jamaica at Frankfield Primary School, Mandeville All-Age, and graduated from Holmwood Technical High School. After successfully completing his studies at Holmwood in 1984, he migrated to the United States where he attended and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in Poughkeepsie, NY. John relocated to Albany, NY where he attended Albany Business School, pursuing a degree in Accounting. John worked for New York State Division for Youth and enlisted in the Air National Guard Reserves in 1989. He would later enlist Active Duty in the United States Air Force in 2000 serving in the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY. During his 27 years of military service, he would complete tours of Iraq and Kuwait. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. John retired from the Air Force in 2016. After retirement, John would work for the New York State Department of Labor.
John would meet the love of his life, Hilda Wood in 1980 at an "Open Day" event in Jamaica. John and Hilda got married on August 11, 1990 and together would raise Keri, Janisha, Bianca, Dushane, and late son, John Peter West III. John was a family man. He loved, supported, protected, and provided for his family. This was not limited to his wife and children; his loving and caring nature would extend to his parents, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. John's smile was infectious and his ability to make you laugh was undeniable.
John was a devout Christian and held many roles as a member of the Redeemed Christian Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy in Poughkeepsie, NY. John led several ministries including, Youth, Family, Men's, Sunday School, as well as planned numerous church activities.
On November 18, 2019, John went home to be with the Lord after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. John is predeceased by his brother, Devon West; maternal grandmother, Eva Ledford; and son, John Peter West III. He is survived by his wife, Hilda; children: Keri, Janisha, Bianca, and Dushane; parents, John and Carmen; sisters: Verona, Sharon, Lorna, and Charmain; brothers: Carl, Everton, Hugh, Michael, and Peter; grandchildren: Yazmin, Leah, Shawn, and Raiden, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mr. West will lay in repose from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Redeemed Christian Fellowship COGOP, 100 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Final visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, November 25. Home Going Service is at 11 a.m. at the church. Bishop Kenrick McBean will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors will be at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019