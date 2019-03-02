Home

John Phillips Jr. Obituary
John Phillips Jr.
April 15, 1933 - March 1, 2019
Highland, NY
John Phillips Jr. passed on March 1, 2019. He was born April 15, 1933 to John and Sarafina Phillips in Highland, NY.
He graduated from Highland High School. After high school he joined the Navy. He went on to The Ohio State University where he received his undergraduate and PHD.
He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Lukas; daughters, Valerie R. Phillips-Stangel (James), and Jennifer C. Phillips-Boehman (Joseph); son, John C. Phillips III (Lesley); his grandchildren: Sydney, Misha and Sarafina; and many wonderful nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Public calling hours will be between 3 and 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4th at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St., Highland, NY 12528.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
