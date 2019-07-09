John R. Duvoli

July 3, 2019

Middletown, NY

John R. Duvoli, 74, of Middletown, died July 3 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late John and Frances Duvoli of Middletown. He was a life-long resident of the area.

John was a writer for the Newburgh Evening News, and Orange County Business Journal. He was a member of Congressman Ben Gilman's press staff and was a devoted fan of horror and science films, and often wrote various periodicals about the genre.

He is survived by his brother, James Duvoli, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Horvath, nephew and niece, Michael and Sara Duvoli, all of Bloomingburg, as well as other members of the Duvoli and Looy families. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Eckie. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Linda Looy Duvoli.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Animal Aid Organization of your choice.

A Remembrance gathering will be held at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 230 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY on Thursday, July 11 from 6 to 8 P.M.

Arrangements have been made under the directions of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc.