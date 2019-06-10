|
John R. Miller
1/22/1945 - 6/8/2019
Warwick, NY
John Richard Miller of Florida, NY entered into rest surrounded by family, on June 8, 2019. He was 74 years old.
Born to the late Harold Miller and Rose (Scheuermann) in the Town of Warwick, NY on January 22, 1945.
John graduated from Warwick High School. He retired as a propane tank driver from Suburban Propane in Chester, NY. After retirement he went to drive for Warwick Dial-A-Bus. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed camping with his family. He had deep interests in antiquing and National History and often traveled to Gettysburg for family trips. He loved traveling with his wife on multiple adventures out West and family trips to the beach or lake. He would never turn down a roller coaster ride with his grandsons, that he loved dearly. When he wasn't with his devoted wife he could be found out mowing his lawn.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Bette (Turhune) and sons: John and his wife Christina of Goshen, NY and Christopher and his wife Christine of Greenville, NY; his brothers, Bruce, Gary and Alan and his four grandchildren: Ian, Zachary, Aiden and Brogan; along with several nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his brother, Eugene Miller and his sisters, Ruth Gayewski and Joan Miller.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12th from 4 to 8:00 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019