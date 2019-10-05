|
Dr. John R Muccia
October 3, 2019
Liberty, NY
Dr. John R. Muccia departed this world peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Petra, on October 3, 2019. His faith was unwavering and he spoke often of the eternal reward that awaited him after this life.
Born on Manhattan in 1941 to parents, Michael and Helen Muccia (predeceased), John enjoyed his childhood alongside his brother, Michael (predeceased), and his large and loving Italian family. Throughout his life he maintained strong friendships with his classmates from Good Shepard Elementary School and Xavier High School. He attended Manhattan College and then the University of Bologna, Italy, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine. John was completely devoted to his patients during his 35 years of practice in cardiology and internal medicine. He was a lifelong student who loved sharing his knowledge with others. After retiring he challenged himself by taking classes and continuing to study many foreign languages.
During his retirement, he delighted in the fellowship of his Knights of Columbus brothers, time with his dearest cousins, closest friends and colleagues. He treasured the company of his beloved wife Petra; his mother-in-law, "Oma" (predeceased); son, Michael; daughter, Monica; son-in-law, Neil; and his grandsons, Jacob and John.
His sense of humor, kind heart, generosity and gentle, loving nature will be missed and never forgotten. Our hearts are sorrow filled, but we are grateful for the love he provided and are comforted to know that he found what he desired most in life: a family, true friends, a profession to which he felt called, and a deep faith.
The calling hours are from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 7th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Father Edward Bader at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8th at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Liberty, NY. John's final resting place will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in White Sulphur Springs, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter's Catholic Church of Liberty or the Sullivan County SPCA.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019