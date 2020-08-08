1/1
John R. Pedrick
February 19, 1953 - August 7, 2020
Wallkill, NY
John R. Pedrick of Wallkill, New York entered into rest at home surrounded by his family on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was 67 years old.
The son of the late Howard E. and Dorothy M. (Cooper) Pedrick, John was born February 19, 1953 in Newburgh.
John was a retired tool and diemaker for Praxair in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Deborah (Quicksell) Pedrick at home, children: Trevor Pedrick and wife, Kaitlyn of Lemoore of CA, Zachary Pedrick of Wallkill, Meghan Pedrick and companion, Jacob Searles of Wallkill; brother, Douglas Pedrick and his wife, Louise; sister, Linda Pedrick, all of Newburgh; brother-in-law, Jan Arnoldi of Denmark; nephews: Matthew, Anthony, Andrew, Thomas and Christopher, niece, Nathalie and great nephews: David and Shawn and great niece, Emily.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Jean Ann Arnoldi, brother, David A. Pedrick and his beloved dog, Lars.
Visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 10th at White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 North Plank Rd., (Route 32) Newburgh. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 11 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2212 Route 44/55 in Gardiner, NY. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements under the Direction of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 562-6550 – visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
188 North Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
