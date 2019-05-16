John R. "JR" Santiago

November 11, 1946 - May 11, 2019

Mount Dora, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY

John R. "JR" Santiago of Mount Dora, FL and formerly of Port Jervis, NY died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando, FL. He was 72.

He was born November 11, 1946 in New York, NY, the son of the late Juan R. Santiago and the late Olga Morales Santiago.

JR proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam from 1965 – 1969.

He married Kathleen Cleary 48 years ago on September 5, 1970 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Port Jervis, NY.

JR worked as a Vice President of Sales for Hallmark Nameplate in Mount. Dora, FL.

He was a past member of the Port Jervis Country Club and the Port Jervis Elk's Lodge BPOE #645. He was a member of the Country Club of Mount Dora and was a very supportive volunteer for the Special Olympics of Florida.

Surviving are his wife: Kathleen Santiago, at home; daughter: Sarah Santiago Green and her husband, Charles of Eustis, FL; two grandchildren: Madalyn French and Coen French; brother: Richard Santiago and his wife, Luann of Tampa, FL; sister-in-law:Maureen Cleary of Mount Dora, FL; nephew:Richard Santiago of Tampa, FL; also many aunts, uncles and extended family and good friends in both Florida and Port Jervis.

There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Special Olympics of Florida, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, FL 34711.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 24, 2019