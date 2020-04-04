|
|
John "Jack" Reilly
January 31, 1944 - April 2, 2020
Matamoras, PA
John "Jack" Reilly age 76 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania passed away April 2, 2020 in Port Jervis.
He was born on January 31, 1944 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late John F. Reilly, Sr. and Gertrude "Billie" Norman Reilly. Jack retired as Assistant Vice President of TD Bank in Monticello, NY.
He was a faithful member, Eucharistic minister and altar server of St. Joseph's RC Church, Matamoras, PA. Jack also was a faithful member and Eucharistic minister of Our Lady Of Lourdes RC Church in Dunedin, FL.
He proudly served our country with the U.S. Navy from 1963-1967. He was plank owner aboard the USS Richard E. Byrd DDG-23, a guided missile destroyer, serving in the Pacific and Atlantic Theater. Jack was a member of the DeVore-Quinn American Legion Post #486, Matamoras, PA, a past president of the Howard Wheat Engine Co. # 4, Port Jervis, Fire Dept. He was past president, treasurer and assistant coach for the Cardinals, Port Jervis Pop Warner Football, he was former member of the Advisory Board of the Port Jervis Salvation Army, a member and past president of the Port Jervis Rotary Club, a member and past chairman of the Port Jervis Housing Authority, a member of the Advisory Board and the Board of Directors of Mercy Community Hospital, Port Jervis.
Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorean Cook Reilly. He is also survived by his son, Kevin Reilly and his wife, Jessica of Port Jervis; his beloved grandsons: Owen, Evan, Joshua and Jakson, several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Michael Reilly and his sister-in-law, Betty Reilly.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to Jack's family and friends, services will be private at this time. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's RC Church in Matamoras, PA and will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to St.Joseph's RC Church, 309 Ave F, Matamoras, PA 18336 or to the Port Jervis P.B.A. Christmas Toy Drive, P.O. Box 126, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Inc., 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020