John Richard Jurgens
September 20, 1931 - October 23, 2020
Monticello, NY
John Richard Jurgens, 89, of Monticello, New York, passed away on October 23, 2020.
John was born in Vineland, New Jersey on September 20, 1931. He spent most of his childhood farming in the Montgomery, NY area and went on to become a 1st Class Machinist Mate with the US Navy stationed in San Diego, CA. During his enlistment John served in the Korean War, aboard the USS Hopewell.
John was married to Joan B. Jurgens (Naubereit) on May 5, 1956 in Montgomery, NY; they were married 58 years.
John owned a painting and drywall contracting business for more than 30 years. He also served as a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed his tractors, gardening, building and flying RC airplanes, woodworking, and spending time with his friends, family, and his beloved pets. John was known for his sense of humor, his ability to tinker and build whatever he needed to get a job done and the way he recounted life's experiences through his many stories. He was also actively involved in volunteering for many years and served as a member of the Town of Thompson zoning board, longtime member of VFW post #9588, former Commander of the Sullivan County VFW Council, former President of the White Oak Hunting Club, former board member of Sullivan County Remote Control Airplane Club and as the former Town of Thompson town historian that began the one room schoolhouse project, which is currently on display at the town hall.
John is survived by his two children, Diane B. Jurgens, David T. Jurgens and his wife, Christina; his two grandchildren Devan C. Jurgens, Jesse D. Jurgens and his wife, Courtney; his brother, Ralph (Anne) Jurgens; his sisters, Doris Rafuse and Judy Trestyn; nieces and nephews; and the rest of his extended family.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Joan B. Jurgens; his parents, Otto and Myrtle Jurgens; as well as his brothers, Tommy, Robert, James, and William Jurgens.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the state of New York will be followed, masks are required to be worn at all times. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Liberty, NY with full military honors.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com