John "JJ" Rogers
December 18, 1954 - February 25, 2020
Wallkill, NY
John J. Rogers of Wallkill, NY, a retired Mechanic for UPS, Montgomery, NY and a lifetime resident of the area passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home in Wallkill. He was 65.
The son of the late Joseph and Lillian Roth Rogers, he was born December 18, 1954 in Newburgh, New York. He was the widower of Bernadette Rogers.
Survivors include his five brothers: Edward Rogers and his wife, Mary of South Carolina, Michael Rogers of Delaware, Andrew Rogers and his wife Sheri of Wurtsboro, NY, James Rogers of Wallkill, NY, Thomas Rogers of Montgomery, NY; his two sisters, Elizabeth Plant and her husband George of Wallkill, NY and Ellen Mullen and her husband Otto of Cobleskill, NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Rogers; a sister, Lillian Williams and a niece, Lillian Plant.
Memorial visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Millspaugh Funeral Directors, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Burial was in St. Charles Cemetery in Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Walden Humane Society, PO box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences, please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020