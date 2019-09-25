|
|
John S. Patane, Sr.
October 11, 1943 - September 23, 2019
Middletown, NY
John S. Patane, Sr., of Middletown and formerly of Chester, NY, entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 75 years old.
John was born on October 11, 1943 in Goshen, NY to Sam and Angelina (DiBello) Patane of Chester. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. He retired from Highland Telephone Company in Monroe with 32 years of service. John was a past member of the Chester Fire Department. He loved deer hunting with his two sons.
He was predeceased by his father, Sam; mother, Angelina; sister, Connie and brother, Carmen Patane.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dolores (Nizolek) Patane of Middletown; the joys of his life, his sons, John Jr. and his wife, Justine of New Hampton, NY and Bryan and his wife, Sue of Webster, NY. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Taylor and Julianna; his brother-in-law, Walter Nizolek and his wife, Donna; a nephew, and many, many close cousins.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 and on Saturday, September 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Military honors. Cremation will be private.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Orange Regional Medical Center, NYS Police, Mobile Life, Good Samaritan Home Care, and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan for the compassionate care given to the family during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30, 120 State Street, Suite 2, Albany, NY 12207 to help support families of Troopers in need or to Mobile Life Support Services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019