John S. Porvaznik, Jr.
March 28, 1944 - January 10, 2020
Warwick, New York
John Stephen Porvaznik, Jr. of Warwick, NY, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, on January 10, 2020. He was 75 years old.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on March 28, 1944, to parents John and Maria (Mucha) Porvaznik, and raised in Warwick. After graduating high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and in February 1964, married his childhood sweetheart, Carol Hoag. They lived in Florida and Michigan until 1968, when he was assigned to the Presidential Flight Crew of Air Force One, at Andrew's Air Force Base, MD. He served tours in Thailand and Okinawa and worked under Presidents Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan until retiring in 1986. He worked for British Aerospace, Dulles, VA and returned to Warwick in 1999, where he worked several more years with IKON.
John enjoyed gardening, woodworking, tinkering around the house, fishing, summer stays at the beach in NC, and traveling; his last adventure being a trip to Dubai. John had a knack for making lifelong friends after just one meeting. He was a loving husband for fifty-four years.
John is predeceased by his wife, Carol; his brothers: Cyril, Lawrence, David and Andrew Porvaznik and sister, Mary Jane Zamichieli. He is survived by daughter, Amber Ewing and grandson, Shawn Wiggen of Leonardtown, MD; son, John Porvaznik III, daughter-in-law, Jennifer and grandsons: Kameron, Daemon and Michael Porvaznik of Cary, NC; brothers, Paul (Cherylanne) Porvaznik of Middletown, NY, and Daniel Porvaznik of Junction City, OH and sisters: Stephanie Dragonette of Somerset, OH, Susan (John) Estes of Liverpool, NY, Teresa (Charles) Horton of Florida, NY, and Patricia (Gary) Hill of New Hampton, NY, as well as many adored nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John's memory to the , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC, 20090.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on February 8, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 101 Main Street, Chester, NY with interment following in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020