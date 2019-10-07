Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. "Jack" Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. "Jack" Ryan Obituary
John S. Ryan
"Jack"
July 6, 1939 - October 4, 2019
Monroe, NY
John S. Ryan, "Jack", passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 80 years old. Son of late Patrick and Mary Hickey Ryan, he was born July 6, 1939 in Manhattan, NY.
Jack retired from Iron Workers Local 197, Stone Derrickmen & Riggers in Queens, NY. Prior to his retirement in 1986, he was President of Local 197 and well respected by the membership. He served proudly in the U.S. Marines from 1957-1963.
Survivors include his wife, Alice at home; his son, Thomas Ryan and his girlfriend, Cassie LeRoy of Minneapolis, MN; his daughters, Maryalice Goulet and her husband, Timothy of New York, NY, Patricia Ryan and Joseph DiChiara of Bronxville, NY; two grandchildren, Quinn DiChiara and Alice Goulet; and many nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his brothers, Timothy and Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Cremains will be interred at the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now