John S. Ryan
"Jack"
July 6, 1939 - October 4, 2019
Monroe, NY
John S. Ryan, "Jack", passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 80 years old. Son of late Patrick and Mary Hickey Ryan, he was born July 6, 1939 in Manhattan, NY.
Jack retired from Iron Workers Local 197, Stone Derrickmen & Riggers in Queens, NY. Prior to his retirement in 1986, he was President of Local 197 and well respected by the membership. He served proudly in the U.S. Marines from 1957-1963.
Survivors include his wife, Alice at home; his son, Thomas Ryan and his girlfriend, Cassie LeRoy of Minneapolis, MN; his daughters, Maryalice Goulet and her husband, Timothy of New York, NY, Patricia Ryan and Joseph DiChiara of Bronxville, NY; two grandchildren, Quinn DiChiara and Alice Goulet; and many nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his brothers, Timothy and Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Cremains will be interred at the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019