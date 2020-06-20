John Sibirtzeff, II
April 1, 1965 - June 17, 2020
Huguenot, NY
John Sibirtzeff II, age 55 of Huguenot, NY, passed away June 17, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was born on April 1, 1965 in Sussex, New Jersey, the son of John and Mary Dubis Sibirtzeff.
John worked as a mechanic until his health was compromised by his illness.
He is survived by his son, John Sibirtzeff III of Gettysburg, PA; his daughter, Kendra Sibirtzeff of Anaheim, CA; his parents, John and Mary Sibirtzeff of Port Jervis, NY; his four sisters: Joyce Hill and her husband, John of Sparrowbush, Lori Micke and her husband, Brian of Greer, SC, Debra Sibirtzeff and her fiancé, Andrew Lescinsky of Milford, PA and Lisa Sibirtzeff of Huguenot, his brother, Paul Sibirtzeff of Pine Island, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins. John was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law, Christopher Parry on April 14, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to Orange Regional Medical, Center, 707 E. Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.
The Sibirtzeff family would like to send a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of The Kaplan House and O.R.M.C. for their compassionate and professional care shown to John during his illness.
Services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
April 1, 1965 - June 17, 2020
Huguenot, NY
John Sibirtzeff II, age 55 of Huguenot, NY, passed away June 17, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was born on April 1, 1965 in Sussex, New Jersey, the son of John and Mary Dubis Sibirtzeff.
John worked as a mechanic until his health was compromised by his illness.
He is survived by his son, John Sibirtzeff III of Gettysburg, PA; his daughter, Kendra Sibirtzeff of Anaheim, CA; his parents, John and Mary Sibirtzeff of Port Jervis, NY; his four sisters: Joyce Hill and her husband, John of Sparrowbush, Lori Micke and her husband, Brian of Greer, SC, Debra Sibirtzeff and her fiancé, Andrew Lescinsky of Milford, PA and Lisa Sibirtzeff of Huguenot, his brother, Paul Sibirtzeff of Pine Island, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins. John was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law, Christopher Parry on April 14, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to Orange Regional Medical, Center, 707 E. Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.
The Sibirtzeff family would like to send a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of The Kaplan House and O.R.M.C. for their compassionate and professional care shown to John during his illness.
Services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 26, 2020.