John Slockbower Sr.

December 24, 1940 - July 15, 2020

Unionville, NY

Unionville, NY; John Slockbower Sr. passed on July 15, 2020, at Garnet Health Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Slockbower, son of the late Earl and Alice (Cosh) Slockbower, was born December 24, 1940. He was a lifelong resident of Unionville.

Mr. Slockbower drove a school bus over 30 years, he also worked for Unionville Water & Road Department as well as Pheasant Hill Water Department. He also was a lifetime honorable member of the Minisink Hose Co. in Unionville. Mr. Slockbower loved sitting on his porch, drinking his coffee listening to his music and taking care of his flowers, feeding and watching the birds.

Mr. Slockbower was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Yvonne "Sis" Slockbower in 2013; a son, Jim Slockbower in 1990 and a sister, Ann Sillings in 2018. He is survived by his children: Cindy Martino of Norwich, NY, John Slockbower Jr. and his companion, Jeanmarie Masuck of Westtown, NY, Dawn Hotalen and her husband, Hank of Sparta, TN, Tina Slockbower of Unionville, NY, Earl Slockbower and his companion, Lynnea Chasmar of Montague, NJ, Mike Slockbower and his wife, Nancy of Wantage, NJ and Tammy Schleich and her husband, George of Greenville, NY; his sisters: Betty Slockbower of Unionville, NY, Nancy Lain of Colesville, NJ, Peggy Baker of Cooperstown, NY, Diane Suhocki of Richfield Springs, NY and a brother, Richard Slockbower of Circleville, NY and his cherished 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday July 19th at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ; Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday July 20th at the funeral home. Committal interment service will be at Mt. Salem Cemetery, Wantage Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Minisink Hose Co., P.O. Box 372, Unionville, NY 10988 would be appreciated.

Due to Government restrictions because of the pandemic, Covid-19, the funeral home will restrict up to 50 people in building at one time and facial mask must be on at all times.



