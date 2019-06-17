|
John Stone
September 24, 1925 - June 16, 2019
Ellenville, NY
John Stone of Ellenville, NY, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was 93 years old. John was born on September 24, 1925 in Saugerties, NY; he was the son of the late Harry and Rose (Ricketson) Stone.
John and his wife, Virginia had worked as couriers for the Ellenville National Bank for 30 years. More recently John worked for D&J Dry Cleaners as a delivery driver. He was an Associate Member of the Pioneer Engine Company.
John was predeceased by his wife, Virginia (Meyers) Stone in 2012; his sisters, Mary Stone, Shirley Stone, Alice Seymour and Dorothy Millett and his brothers, William and Hank Stone.
Surviving are his sons, John (Connie) Stone and Ronald (Georgia) Stone; his daughter, Sharon (George) Jones and six grandchildren.
As per John's wishes there will be no services. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pioneer Engine Co., P.O. Box 304, Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at: www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019