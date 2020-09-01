John T. Carey, Jr.
February 28, 1978 - August 21, 2020
Westtown, NY
John T. Carey, Jr., age 42 of Westtown, NY, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 28, 1978 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of John T. Carey, Sr. and Beverly Walsh Carey.
He is survived by his sister, Lynn Carey of the State of Florida, his aunt and uncle, Karen and Charles Satter of Westtown.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-AuchmoodyFuneral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com