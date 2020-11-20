1/1
John T. Ferreira
November 15, 1927 - November 18, 2020
Central Valley, NY
John T. Ferreira of Central Valley, NY passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation at Goshen. Son of the late Manuel and Rose Ledo Ferreira, he was born on November 15, 1927 in Fall River, MA.
John was a supervisor for Yonkers Construction in Yonkers, NY, and he was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Helen, at home; his son, Christopher Ferreira and his wife, Michele of Whitehouse Station, NJ; and his son, Steven Ferreira and his wife, Pam of Charlotte, NC. John is also survived by his sisters, Agnes Ferreira of Fall River, MA, and Josephine DiCorpo of Orlando, FL; and by his five grandchildren: Cyndi, Tim, Jacquelyn, Jessica, and Zach; and four great-children, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brothers: Manny, Eddy, and Dennis, and by his sister, Mary.
A graveside service will be held for John at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, November 23 at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY. A celebration of John's life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:15 PM
St. Anastasia Cemetery
