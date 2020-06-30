John T. Gillen
June 28, 2020
Cornwall, NY
John T. Gillen, of Cornwall, NY, entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020. He was 86 years old.
The son of the late William Gillen and Nancy (Pontieri) Gillen, John was born in the Bronx, NY. He honorably and proudly served his country as a Cryptographer in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
John grew up in the Bronx, NY, where his Christian faith was formed while attending St. John Chrysostom Elementary School. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the New York Police Department, assigned to the 40 Precinct and ended his career as an investigator with the Accident Investigation Squad. He and his "bride", Eileen "Chickie" Gillen, moved to Levittown on Long Island where they began their family having three children. After retiring to Florida, John and Chickie returned to Cornwall to share their lives closely with family. He was a great friend and support to his entire family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Bobby Withus and Gloria Withus; son, Jay Gillen and fiance, Erin Bennett of Hanover Township, PA, daughter, Dee Anne O'Keefe and husband, David O'Keefe, of Cornwall, NY; grandchildren: TJ Withus and wife, Michelle; Mike Withus and wife, Jennifer; Nicholas Gillen, Ryan Gillen, Laila Gillen; Kathryn (O'Keefe) Truman and husband, Josh Truman; Brigette (O'Keefe) Jodice and husband, Kevin Jodice; Dannen (O'Keefe) Tatelman and husband, Matthew Tatelman and Janette O'Keefe; great-grandchildren include: Logan Withus, Hayley Withus, Sawyer Truman, Brady Truman, Whelan Truman, Mason Jodice, Camdyn Jodice by whom he was lovingly known as "Gigi"; special and devoted niece, Kim Skarren and husband, Billy Skarren and their son, James Skarren and sister in law, Diane Bazzano.
John generously supported Wounded Warriors and St. Jude Children's Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2nd at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.