John T. "Jack" Green
September 5, 1935 - June 26, 2019
Walden, NY
John T. "Jack" Green, age 83 of Walden, NY passed away on June 26, 2019 at the New York State Veterans Home at Montrose. The son of the late John T. and Mary Crusie Green, he was born on September 5, 1935 in Nyack, NY. Jack was married to the late Barbara Green.
Jack proudly served his country in the Navy during Korea. He worked for New York State as a carpenter for the New Windsor Cantonment. He was a proud member of the Walden American Legion and a parishioner of Most Precious Blood Church in Walden. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his son, John T. Green of Walden, NY; daughter, Dawn Bey of Irvine, CA; brother, Edward Green and his wife, Chickie, of Rock Hill, NY; grandchildren, Shawn Green and Briana Bey; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Jack was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Green and sister, Jane Green.
A visitation will be held from 2-5PM on Sunday, June 30th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY. Services will begin at 5PM. Cremation will follow. Burial of ashes will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019