John Taylor Jr.
February 9, 1926 - April 26, 2019
New Paltz, NY
John Taylor, Jr., age 93, of New Paltz, NY, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Woodland Pond @ New Paltz. He was born February 9, 1926 in New Paltz, NY, the son of the late John and Elizabeth A. (Butler) Taylor. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty King Taylor.
He was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 during World War II, serving as a Motor Machinist Mate. John was retired from Central Hudson Gas & Electric, Poughkeepsie in 1986 after 40 years of service. He was the past chief of the New Paltz Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by one daughter: JoAnne Taylor of Rangeley, Maine and one son: Gary Taylor of New Paltz, NY; three sisters, Delia Murphy of Emerald Isle, NC, Elizabeth Purdy of Camilus, NY and Loretta Rugman of Poughkeepsie; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Cornelius C. Taylor and a sister, Marie Cannon.
Calling hours wil be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 34 S. Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY. Burial with full military honors will follow at New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of John by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019