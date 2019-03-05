|
|
John Trapnell
September 16, 1943 - March 4, 2019
Formerly of Rifton, NY
"We are called to proclaim to all people, to the rich and the poor, the message of the kingdom of God. That it shall be established not by our upward climbing, but by the coming down of Christ; not by organization and reform, but by the power of love that surrenders and sacrifices itself unto death."
- Philip Britts, Water at the Roots
John Trapnell, a husband, father, brother, and deacon at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was born on September 16, 1943 in Paraguay. His parents, Brian and Nancy Trapnell had left England as war refugees at the height of World War II and re-settled in Paraguay.
In 1967, John moved to the United States, and married Joan Hinkey in 1977. They spent thirty-four years in Rifton, NY; eighteen years in Pennsylvania, Europe, and Australia; and four wonderful years in Albany, NY.
John is survived by Joan and their six children: Marvin, Irena, Terrance, Colleen, Cynthia, Gary and nine grandchildren. John's siblings are Peter, Mark, David, Caleb, Brian. John's parents and sister Sheila predeceased him.
John will be remembered for his generosity and his warm-hearted and forthright manner. His home was always open, and, with his strong handshake and big laugh, he seemed to make friends wherever he went, from truckers to government officials to the homeless in Albany's Washington Park. He used his landscaping, metallurgy, and cooking skills to care for those around him, and passed on those skills – and his values – to the many young people he mentored. Be humble, he taught them, be quick to help and quick to apologize, follow your heart, and, above all, keep your faith in Jesus. All who knew John will miss him, and we thank God for his life.
There will be a public wake at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, NY on March 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. and a funeral service will be held at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, NY on March 7 at 2:30 p.m. to which neighbors and friends of the Bruderhof are most welcome. For further information call: 845-658-7700.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019