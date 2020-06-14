John V. Staples
July 31, 1929 - June 9, 2020
New Windsor, NY
John V. Staples of New Windsor, NY passed away at home on June 9, 2020 after a period of failing health. He was born in Newburgh, NY on July 31, 1929 to John H. and Ramona Staples. He lived his whole life on Forge Hill Rd. in New Windsor, first in his parent's house, then in a house he built less than 100 yards away on what is now Staples Lane.
John graduated from Cornwall-on-Hudson High School in 1946 and was the treasurer of his senior class. He served his country in the Navy Reserves. Joining his father and uncles, John began working at Firth Carpet where he learned the electrical trade. He soon went into business for himself as an electrical contractor, owning K&S Electric with his partner Joe Kwiatkowski for many years. He was very proud of wiring the first Shop Rite store in Vails Gate.
John lived close to nature. In his youth he hunted, fished, and trapped along the Moodna Creek. After retirement his daily "morning run" included a drive down along the Hudson to look at the river and look for deer and other wildlife along its banks. He was a lifelong member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club, and spent many happy hours hunting in the forest.
He had a great love of history, and his collection of Native American tools is legendary. He was a member of the Cornwall Continentals, a Revolutionary War re-enactment group. He and Carmela were both involved in the New Windsor Cantonment.
John was very active in Cornwall, serving as vice chair of the Fourth of July celebrations for two years, marching in the parade, building and riding on floats in the parade. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years, and a member of the Cornwall Kiwanis.
When his children moved to the west coast, he and Carmela traveled many times to visit Oregon, Washington, and his favorite place, Alaska. He loved to tell stories of his travels, once hitchhiking to Prudhoe Bay to visit his son Perry who was working on the Alaska pipeline.
He leaves Carmela, his wife of 73 years; his son, Peter (Marcia) of Portland, OR; daughter-in-law, Karen of Cornwall; daughters, Alice (Dan) of Ashland, NH and Ann of Palmer, AK; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his son, Perry.
John was a good husband, father, pop-pop, and a friend to many. Interment will be later in the year, when people can gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, or Hudson Highlands Nature Museum.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.