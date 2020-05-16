John Vincent Esposito
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Vincent Esposito
February 7, 1928 - May 8, 2020
Marlboro, NY
John Vincent Esposito, 92 years of age, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home in Marlboro. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 7, 1928, the son of Salvatore Esposito and Margaret Aievoli. He was predeceased by both parents.
John was married to the love of his life, Ellen Troncone Esposito who passed away on March 20, 2013 following a 63 year marriage.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp and U.S. Air Force from February 1946 to December 1948. He was the first Chief of Police of the Town of Marlborough Police Department which he formed in 1970. He retired in 1988 as Chief of Police for the Metro-North Railroad Division of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which he organized in June of 1983. He had over 30 years of Railroad service when he retired. John was a Life Member of the International Chiefs of Police and a former member of the New York State Chiefs of Police, the National Law Enforcement Officers Association, the New York State Federation of Police and the Ulster County Chiefs of Police.
John was the President of the Frank A. Fusco & Nellie Golleti Foundation, a philanthropic organization and a member of the Board of Directors of Accuracy In Media and Accuracy In Academia in Washington, D.C. He was formerly President of Intra-State Investigation Services, a private investigation business which he operated after his retirement from police service.
Survivors include his daughter, Elise Devine-Ciotti (Giuseppe), his son, John Robert Esposito (Laura Steele); grandson, Brendan Devine, granddaughter, Lyra M. Esposito Steele; a sister, Margaret Lamb of California and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Esposito and a sister, Ida Burgin.
There will be no visitation. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements and cremation will be under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland, NY.
To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved