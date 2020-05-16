John Vincent Esposito
February 7, 1928 - May 8, 2020
Marlboro, NY
John Vincent Esposito, 92 years of age, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home in Marlboro. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 7, 1928, the son of Salvatore Esposito and Margaret Aievoli. He was predeceased by both parents.
John was married to the love of his life, Ellen Troncone Esposito who passed away on March 20, 2013 following a 63 year marriage.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp and U.S. Air Force from February 1946 to December 1948. He was the first Chief of Police of the Town of Marlborough Police Department which he formed in 1970. He retired in 1988 as Chief of Police for the Metro-North Railroad Division of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which he organized in June of 1983. He had over 30 years of Railroad service when he retired. John was a Life Member of the International Chiefs of Police and a former member of the New York State Chiefs of Police, the National Law Enforcement Officers Association, the New York State Federation of Police and the Ulster County Chiefs of Police.
John was the President of the Frank A. Fusco & Nellie Golleti Foundation, a philanthropic organization and a member of the Board of Directors of Accuracy In Media and Accuracy In Academia in Washington, D.C. He was formerly President of Intra-State Investigation Services, a private investigation business which he operated after his retirement from police service.
Survivors include his daughter, Elise Devine-Ciotti (Giuseppe), his son, John Robert Esposito (Laura Steele); grandson, Brendan Devine, granddaughter, Lyra M. Esposito Steele; a sister, Margaret Lamb of California and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Esposito and a sister, Ida Burgin.
There will be no visitation. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements and cremation will be under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland, NY.
To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.