John W. Bologna
June 6, 1923 - January 5, 2020
New Paltz, New York
John W. Bologna, 96, of New Paltz, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was a long-time resident of New Paltz.
Born June 6, 1923 in Manhattan, New York, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Philomena (Ciccone) Bologna.
John proudly served his country in the Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He rose to the rank of Corporal and earned an American Service Medal, an Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, a Philippine's Liberation Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal.
After his service in the Army he moved to the family Apple farm in New Paltz, where he lived up until last year. John worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie for few years then returned to apple farming, until opening his own business. He opened the Deli House in New Paltz and the Deli House II in Poughkeepsie, which he ran for 25 years. Later he returned to farming until retirement.
John loved gardening and growing his own vegetables. He especially loved to dance; ballroom and swing were his favorites. He enjoyed taking senior sponsored bus trips all over the state.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony and William Bologna and his sisters, Josephine Gabriel and Laura Dzwoneck.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Tierney of Poughkeepsie, NY; his sister-in-law, Ali Bologna; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by procession to St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Gardiner, for the Rite of Committal.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist John's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020