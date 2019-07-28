|
Capt. John W. Dorozynski
July 17, 2019
North Hutchinson, FL - Formerly of Tuxedo, NY
Capt. John W. Dorozynski of North Hutchinson, FL passed away July 17, 2019. Formerly of Tuxedo, New York, John was a graduate of The New York State Maritime College at Fort Schuyler. He sailed for 40 years and retired 20 years ago. John was a member of several maritime organizations.
John led a joyous life with his friends and relatives all around the world. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Dorozynski; brother, Teddy Dorozynski; and son, Derek J. Dorozynski. John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Annette Dorozynski; his son, John W. Dorozynski, Jr; his daughter-in-law, Tammy and grandchildren, Isabella and Annalee.
Services are planned at 10 a.m. on August 3 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 5 Tobin Way, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987. The family requests you to join them at The Sterling Forest Fire Dept., 1664 Long Meadow Rd., Tuxedo Park, NY 10987 for the celebration of life. Following memorial service in New York, a funeral service for John will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 5 at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 N. US Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, FL, 34946, followed by a reception at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Navy Seal Museum at North Hutchinson Island where Capt. John donated his time.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 28 to July 29, 2019