John W. Polen
April 13, 1935 - March 24, 2019
Rock Tavern, NY
John W Polen also known as J.W passed away on March 24th, 2019. John was born in Avery Georgia on April 13th, 1935. He was married to Linda Polen on March 29th, 1965 and on Friday, March 29th, 2019 they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
John was a very hardworking man doing numerous jobs at a young age. He worked at Ford Motor Company for well over 30 years and retired 2000 at the age of 65.
After retiring, John devoted his time to his family and friends he was a member of the Bethlehem Rod and Gun Club. He also had many hobbies. Riding his Harley, casting his fishing rod, taking long walks and doing his own landscaping. He took a lot of pride in cutting his lawn and everyone waving to him as they drove by.
John was survived by his beloved wife, Linda Polen; his daughter, Dawn Marie, daughter, Lori Lesane and his grandson, Terry Jr.; son, Scott and his granddaughter, Seqouya; son John and his wife, Renita, son Johnny and daughter, Joanne and her husband, Ben, son Michael and his grandchildren, Michael and Chloe, son Lawrence and his wife, Sharon, and grandchildren, Lawrence and Keyana.
John is pre-deceased by Daisy and Johnny Lee and leaves behind his beloved brothers and sisters. Amos Sr., Mary Stone, James el Polen, Daisy Powell, Thomas Polen, Benjamin Polen, Johnny Lee Polen, Charles Polen, Lois Polen, Cindy Degroat and Lizzy Degroat and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Funeral Home. Interment is to follow at Washingtonville Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019