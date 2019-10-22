|
JOHN W. SLINN, SR.
April 12, 1923 - October 14, 2019
Formerly of Washingtonville, NY
John W. Slinn, Sr., 96, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Oxford, FL. Born April 12, 1923 in Manhattan, the youngest of four brothers, "Whoopie" Slinn grew up in White Plains and spent summers with his family on their farm on Slinn Avenue in Spring Valley, where they eventually settled.
He served as an officer in the US Navy during World War II, stationed with the Sea-Bees in Hawaii. While serving his country, he married his high school sweetheart Leona Smith. In 1952, they settled in Washingtonville to raise their two sons, becoming very active in the small-town community. One of his proudest accomplishments was to be one of the founding members of the Washingtonville Little League in 1958, coaching both of his sons for The Cubs. While being involved with the Cub Scouts, Boys Scouts, Stag & Lions Clubs, he ran a successful insurance business out of his home, and was a long-time Blooming Grove Tax Assessor. After retirement, he spent time enjoying his favorite hobbies: travelling, poker, horseshoes, plucking his guitar or playing the piano to accompany his favorite folk songs, country tunes or Irish ballads. He will long be remembered as a generous, even-tempered man with an easy smile and tall tale to tell.
"Pappy" Slinn was predeceased by his beloved wife Leona; his parents, Clarence Sr. & Helen Slinn; his three brothers: Clarence Slinn Jr, Duncan Slinn, & Richard Slinn Sr. He is survived by his sons: John Slinn, Jr. and his wife, Lynn Germiller of Monroe, & Wayne Slinn and his wife, Jo-Ann of Newtown CT; his three granddaughters: Casey Slinn, Nicole Naclerio & Michelle Slinn; and three great-grandsons: John, Jase & Noah. Burial services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to: WASHINGTONVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE, Attn: Scott Davy, PO Box 246, Washingtonville NY 10992.
