John Walter Baxter
August 26, 1941 - October 4, 2020
Newburgh, NY
John Walter Baxter, 79, resident of Newburgh, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.
He was born in Beacon on August 26, 1941, the son of the late John William and Evelyn (Mullen) Baxter. He was a graduate of Beacon High School, class of 1959. On February 11, 1960, he married Marlene Marie Pennacchio, who survives at home.
John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1959 to 1965 until his honorable discharge. He was a life-member of the Marine Corp League Carmen Ramputi Detachment 861 of Beacon.
John worked as a plumber for over 30 years for Downey Oil Company in Cold Spring until he retired. John was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing. He loved traveling with his wife, Marlene, to the casinos, where they enjoyed themselves whether they won or lost.
Along with his wife of 60 years, John is survived by his three sons: John Gary Baxter and his wife, Lisa Hall, Robert James Baxter and his wife, Kimberly and Steven Craig Baxter; his six grandchildren: Heather, Michelle, Scott, David, John and Katy. He is also survived by his eight great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Shirley O'Dell and Rose Lobb; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, William Baxter.
Family and friends will gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by military honors at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC; to send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com