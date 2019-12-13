|
Kelly—John Ward, 78, of Spring Hope, NC formerly of Livingston Manor, owner of John Kelly Refrigeration, died on 12-9-2019 with his loving wife of 49 years at his side. He was predeceased by his father, Ivan Kelly, mother, Helen Kelly, sister Julia (Judy) Diescher and brother Richard (Dick) Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kelly, his daughters Melisa Haccoun (Eric) and Lori Marler (Chris), his grandchildren, Patrick Kelly, Oren Haccoun, Christopher Marler, Jenna Marler and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019