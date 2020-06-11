John Wesley Romaine Jr.
08/30/38 - 06/07/20
Spring Hill, FL
It is with great sadness that the family of John Wesley Romaine Jr., 81, announces his passing away on the evening of Sunday, June 7, 2020. He died of complications of two recent traumatic falls and pneumonia, with his loving daughter, Debbie at his bedside.
John Wesley Romaine Jr., born August 30, 1938 in Ramsey, New Jersey to the late John Wesley (Sr.) and Lauretta Romaine. He lived in Walden, New York until 1994 and then moved to Florida where he resided in Largo and then Spring Hill.
John served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance after 29 years. When he moved to Florida, he worked for Delta as a Flight Reservationist. As a Flight Reservationist, it made him very happy to travel to New York to see his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, photography and traveling all over the world.
John was a very avid sports person. He enjoyed bowling. He loved to play golf every day. He was a runner and completed 2 New York Marathons. He organized Horseshoe Tournaments. He loved playing the trumpet and singing. He sang in his church choirs: First Reformed Church of Walden, New York and then the Grace Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill, the Hernando Harmonizers (Men's Barbershop Harmony Chorus), the TimberTones, and enjoyed Karaoke. He enjoyed baseball and was a Yankee fan in NY and a Tampa Bay Rays fan in Florida. His competitive spirit continued even as his physical ability declined. He would often enjoy retelling his computer card game victories that he set up making his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even Joanie's dogs as his opponents.
John loved the Lord and his family very much.
He is survived by his brother Charles Romaine and his sister Doris Callan. He is also survived by his 4 children: Debra and husband Franklin Blankley, Patricia and husband Daniel Myers, James Romaine and wife Renee, Joan Romaine and fiance' Kumar Machado. Three grandchildren: Garrett Myers and wife Kerri, Cassondre and husband Justin Munier, and Ryan Romaine. Four great grandchildren: Isabella, Wesley, Ezekiel, and Clayton Myers.
A Memorial Service, to honor him, celebrate him, and remember him will be planned in New York at a future date.
The family extends their sincere appreciation for your calls, messages, thoughts, prayers, and concerns during this difficult time. As John loved a great variety of interests, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial contributions you may wish to make may be made to a charity of your choice that would support any of John's many passions in life including: faith group, singing, golfing, running, gardening, and helping kids go to college.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.