John "Jack" William Kellam
June 1, 1938 - September 9, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. John William Kellam of Port Jervis, NY, a lifetime resident of the area, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a long illness at home, with his loving daughter and his brother by his side. He was 82. He was born June 1, 1938 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late William and the late Mary Pohoriwka Krum.
He was predeceased by his son, Jon Patrick Kellam; his longtime companion, Janet Innella; and his former wife, Patricia Ann Kellam. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Elmer Krum and stepmother, Florence Kellam.
He was a retired Carpenter of the United Brotherhood of the Carpenters and Joiners of America, (Local 279) and proudly served in the United States Army as a Private, Scout, and Sharpshooter. He was a past member of the Tri State Rod & Gun Club in Port Jervis, NY and the Metoque Hunting Club in Rio, NY.
A Family Statement Read: "Jack loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many talents which included woodcarving, fly fishing and tying, and building Muzzleloaders. Jack was also artistically talented, capturing natural scenery in his beautiful landscape paintings. He loved to spend his free time on long Country drives, exploring nature, and the new Towns he enjoyed visiting."
Jack will be fondly and lovingly remembered as a Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and to many, a cherished friend. Jack's daughter, Susan knew how much he loved to go fishing, and she stated when he had passed, "This time, Dad is going for StarFish along the Milky Way. Rest in Peace Daddy, I love you."
Jack's family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of Orange-Sullivan County for their loving care and support, and many close Friends for their concern and support during his illness.
Surviving are his daughter: Susan Kellam of Port Jervis, NY; one brother: Guy R. Kellam of Milford, PA; one granddaughter: Cassandra Kellam of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; several cousins and many close friends.
There will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Quarry Hill Cemetery, Rio, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771; any Veteran's Charity; or Hospice of Orange-Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.845.856.5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit: www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com