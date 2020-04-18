|
|
John William Norton
September 1, 1928 - April 15, 2020
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
John William Norton, 91, of Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Bloomingburg, NY, died April 15, 2020, in Moravian Village, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Margaret Norton, who died in 2016.
Born in Hanover, NH, he was the son of the late Max Alonzo and Helen Sawyer Norton.
A 1950 graduate of Dartmouth College, he earned a master's degree in Hospital Administration from University of Minnesota School of Public Health in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Services Corps during the Korean War from 1952-1954.
John began his career as Associate Director of Rhode Island Hospital, from 1954-1970, and later served as President and CEO of Horton Memorial Hospital, from 1971-1989.
He was a lecturer at the New School for Social Research, served as a director of the Middletown Savings Bank, Healthcare Underwriters Mutual, and Southwinds Retirement Home, and he was on the advisory board of Bank of the Hudson.
John was a life member of the American Hospital Association, and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Hospital Association of New York State and as Chairman of its Government Relations Committee. He also served as President of the Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association.
Active in community affairs, John belonged to the Kiwanis Club and also served on the Town of Mamakating Town Hall Ad Hoc and Master Plan Committees. As a member of the Community Church of Bloomingburg, he sang in the choir and chaired the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He also enjoyed singing with the Bloomingburg Village Singers. Surviving are daughters, Meredith Galinski of Honesdale, PA, and Julie Norton of Bethlehem, PA; son, John Cowan Norton of Germantown, MD; and grandsons, Dennis John Galinski and David Norton Galinski. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Norton Masland and Ann Norton Merrill.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Hanover, NH. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020