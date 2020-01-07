|
|
John Zillig
December 21, 1958 - December 28, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
John Zillig, 61 of Washingtonville passed away on December 28, 2019 after a long illness. John was born on December 21, 1958 and graduated from Washingtonville High School, class of 1977. John worked in custom tile setting for Sergio Tile and Rich Kieck.
He is survived by his mother, Veronica of Blooming Grove; sisters, Barbara of Cornwall, Pat of Maybrook, and his brother, Rich of Newburgh; nieces, Melissa and Tracey, nephews: Ryan, Brett, Chris, and Rich. He is also survived by his two good friends, Bob and Kelly Ostrander of New Windsor. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar, and his cat, Cali. Funeral arrangements are private.
John had a quest to live and enjoy life. He took great pride in his work as a tile setter, which encompassed apartment complexes to million dollar homes. He loved to end his day with some rock and roll music and an ice cold beer.
He loved spending time with his family and loved all his nieces and nephews. He would spend many hours visiting and playing with them. John enjoyed music and attending concerts. He also enjoyed watching Sunday football with his dad and brother in the living room or down at the "Jolly Tinker" with friends. John was extremely grateful for his two friends, Bob and Kelly Ostrander, who were helping to guide him into his spiritual cross over. Thank you from his family.
On December 28, 2019, we lost a son, brother, and uncle to alcoholism. John expressed regret for decisions he made in his life. He was still a young man. We ask, if you're having a problem with alcohol/addiction, please reach out for help through a treatment center or 12 step program of AA/NA. You are not alone. Don't become another statistic. The life you save will be your own. We will all miss you tremendously, John.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020