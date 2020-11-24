Jon Albert Hart
August 8, 1944 - November 22, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Jon Albert Hart, age 76 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY.
He was born on August 8, 1944 in New York, New York and is the son of the late Albert and Mildred Jordan Hart.
He was self employed as a musician with the Jon Hart Quartet and also worked at The Sentinel, An Assisted Living Center in Port Jervis. Jon was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Ellenville, NY and Soul Purpose Evangelical Church in Middletown, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife, Regina Hart of 32 years of Port Jervis; his son, Palmer Jordan of Hardwick, VT; stepmother, Dorathy Hart of Bronx, NY; one sister, Sandra Hart of Bronx, NY; two brothers, Rodrick Hart of Bronx, NY and Anthony Hart of Hampton, VA; cousins, Dr. Sandra Howard of Glendale, VA, Tony Vaz of Woodlandhills, CA, Allen Bowen of North Ridge, CA; step-children, Kadeejah Kirk of NYC, Leneada James of Liberty, NY, Matthew James, Jr. and his partner Donna M. Babcock, who was also Jon's caregiver of Port Jervis, NY, Da'Shaun Roundtree of Buffalo, NY; niece, Ala'Nahjea Marin; nephew, Quentin Hart.
Jon is also survived by great nieces and nephews, 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, cousins, and dear friends.
The Hart family would like to extend a special thank you to the Jazz Foundation, Will Glass, and the Jon Hart Quartet with lots of love.
Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com