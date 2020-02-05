|
Jon E. Bruyn
May 11, 1959 - February 3, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Jon E. Bruyn, a lifelong resident of the area passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 60.
The son of Donald C. Bruyn and the late Eleanor R. Smith Bruyn he was born on May 11, 1959 in Middletown, NY. Jon was a longtime member of the NRA and was an Avid Hunter.
Survivors include his father, Donald C. Bruyn of Pine Bush; partner, Dawn Anderson, children, Emily Anne Bruyn and Michael Vente; sister, Candy and husband, John King and their sons and daughters and grandchildren; brother, Wayne and his wife, Sherryl and their daughter, Olivia; brother, Peter and wife, Faye and their son, Matthew; daughter, Loran, and granddaughter, Gabriella; sister, Donna and her husband; Richard Jones; sister, Lisa and husband, Vern Sessler and their sons, Nicholas and LaVerne; brother, Barry and wife, Paula and their sons, Zachary and Jacob. Jon was predeceased by his mother, Eleanor R. Bruyn, his infant son, Jon Robert Bruyn; his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Doris Bruyn.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday February 7 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Russell S. Duncan. Burial will be private.
