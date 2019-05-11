|
Jon E. Zak
February 14, 1946 - May 10, 2019
Pine Bush , NY
Jon E. Zak of Pine Bush, NY, a retired Teacher for Alfred E. Smith High School, Bronx and a resident of the area, passed away at home on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Pine Bush. He was 73.
The son of the late Simon Zak and Annette Kahn Zak, he was born February 14, 1946 in Bronx, NY.
He served in the Air Force during Vietnam Era. He was the past Commander of of the Jewish War Veteran's of America. He was a member of the Walden Gun Club, The American Legion in Pine Bush, and an active member of Bona Vista Condo Board. Jon was an avid Jets fan and loved guns.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley at home; son, Stuart Zak and his wife, Gildana of Bronx; daughter, Danielle Shannon and her husband, Thomas of Yonkers; four grandchildren: Olivia, Alex, Sofia and Elena; four nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. Burial will be in Montefiore Cemetery in Elmont, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019